The Presque Isle Partnership is gearing up for one its biggest events of the year, Discover Presque Isle.

Entering its 29th year, Discover Presque Isle offers a week of non-stop events meant to help people find even more things to do at the peninsula.

Most events are free to the public, funds are being raised through Discover PI week buttons and T-shirts. Those accessories have numbers on them that can be entered in for a giveaway of a $1,000 Country Fair gift card.

All money goes back into Presque Isle through the expansion of access to the park, enhancing park amenities, ensuring public safety, providing educational programs, and preserving the beauty of the park.

You can find a list of events being held throughout the week on the Discover Presque Isle website.