Presque Isle high waters hitting historic marks.

Water levels on Lake Erie are hitting historic marks from erosion to swamped trails. This is causing problems at Presque Isle State Park.

Brian Wilk was on scene from Dobbins Landing.

Lake Erie is currently in a cycle of high water. Water has been rising since 2015.

You don’t have to be an expert to see the high water levels, in fact the current water level there is 6-8 inches higher than it was this time last year.

“Right now we are experiencing some pretty severe erosion. Especially with a lack of lake ice at this point on the lakeside. What it means for the rest of the park, it means it is pretty much saturated,” said Matt Greene, Presque Isle State Park’s operations manager.

Presque Isle is mainly made up of sand, so it is easily flooded. Flooded trail systems can damage the local ecosystem.

Due to the flooding this trail is completely swamped over.

According to Greene, because the trail is already saturated and is a lot of times under water and it’s got a lot of silt and sand in there. It does damage when people are out on those trails.

Greene says the high water does have it’s positive impact too. Many cotton wood trees were planted to help stabilize the soil.

Green also claims that the cotton wood species coming down to the saturated soil are at the end of their life. It provides opportunities for other species to grow too and to diversify those species around.

We caught up with a fisherman who says he is having trouble catching fish.

“The most part I am having problems with is that a lot of shore line that we fish on, if you don’t have waiters then you can’t really get out to the area where we want to fish,” said Brian Grucza, Erie resident.

Greene says with the high water levels they will say safety is the top priority so there may be closures. Right now Beach seven and the waterfront trail is closed due to erosion.