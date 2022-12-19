The concern of water safety has been emphasized at Presque Isle, and in an effort to help, an open house was held.

High school and college students were invited to get more information about being a perspective lifeguard for the upcoming 2023 summer season.

At the open house, supervisors went through what their extensive program looks like, which includes 80 hours of paid training before stepping foot onto the sand.

Guards can be trained as lifeguards, first responders, EMTs and paramedics.

“It’s not a typical lifeguarding job, it’s more of a transition between high school, college, and in their career. So there’s a lot skills that they pick up here that are kind of unique to Presque Isle,” said Bob North, Lake Erie Lifeguard Manager.

If you couldn’t make it to the open house this weekend, you can still fill out an application by calling (814)-833-0526.