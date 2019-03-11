Presque Isle in need of drastic repair Video

A new report by the Parks and Forest Foundation details major improvement needs to Presque Isle. With decreasing funding, years of unmet infrastructure and maintenance are now catching up with the state park.

Infrastructure repair costs will total $50 million, alone. The repairs range from paving to water and sewer improvements to new pedestrian and bike lines, and more.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene says the park is not requesting the $50 million all at once.

"Really, what we are talking about is a capital project; every two to five years depending on how they bubble up and how much capital money is put into the budget."