Presque Isle job fair takes place at Tom Ridge Environmental Center

Looking for a fun in the sun job this summer? The perfect opportunity might just be waiting for you at Presque Isle State Park.

A job fair was held at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on April 24th. Folks had the opportunity to talk with employers looking to hire.

Yellow Bike Rentals was one of those employers. Owner Mike Kwaitkowski said that there are a lot of workers coming back, but they are still looking to fill a few positions.

“Well I think it’s a great opportunity because everything here is a nice experience. You get to work outside as opposed to maybe working inside flipping burgers or something. So it’s a great opportunity. There are a lot of great concessioners down here that are participating,” said Lou Kwiatkowski, Owner of Yellow Bike Rental.

At this job fair, about 25 to 30 applicants showed up to Kwiatkowski’s table.