Presque Isle lifeguard recruiting beginning for 2020

Winter may be on the way, but Presque Isle State Park is already on the lookout for lifeguards.

The park is getting a jump start on the 2020 summer swimming season by hosting an open house for those looking to apply as a lifeguard.

Interested candidates can tour the facilities and meet with lifeguard staff who will be happy to answer any questions.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and must successfully complete the prerequisite test to participate in the lifeguard certification course.

The open house will be held Dec. 15th at 11 a.m. in the Presque Isle’s public safety building.

“Some great attributes for a lifeguard at Presque Isle would be that they are an above average swimmer, a well rounded athlete, as well as have a maturity level to handle situations that involve public safety,” said Drew Dunsmore, Lake Erie Lifeguard Supervisor.

