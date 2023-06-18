Presque Isle lifeguards got the chance to learn about the dangers of lightning from one of our weather experts here at Jet 24.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio was at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Sunday morning teaching both veteran and rookie lifeguards what to look for when it comes to lightning.

For example, how it strikes, the different types of impact, and some of the most dangerous locations to be during a thunderstorm.

Lifeguards will utilize this information to continue to best serve visitors of Presque Isle with hopes to be even more prepared for any emergency situation.