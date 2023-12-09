(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Presque Isle State Park announced they’re hosting an open house later this month for anyone interested in summer work as a lifeguard.

The open house is set to take place Sunday, December 17 at the park’s Public Safety Building across from Beach 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The open house is open to high school, college students and parents alike with information and application instructions available. Reservations are not required but are appreciated.

Last summer, Presque Isle had issues with keeping beaches open due to a shortage of lifeguards, resulting in limited beaches being open for swimming.