Presque Isle lifeguards prepare for summer with CPR training

Presque Isle lifeguards are getting ready for summer with a first class CPR training.

Each lifeguard goes through 80 hours of training. Today’s CPR course was part of the training and partnered with Allegheny Health Network.

Matthew Cauley has been a lifeguard at Presque Isle now for five years. He said that he does it for the community.

“I have a swimming background. I’ve been coming to Presque Isle since I was little and it was a staple in Erie. I wanted to be part of it, help out the community so they can enjoy it just as much as I did,” said Matthew Cauley, Lifeguard at Presque Isle.

The lifeguard manager said that the training is a valuable and life saving part of the job.

“Really special CPR obstructed airway AED sessions that we work with Allegheny Health. They come in and they get some of the best special instructors,” said Bob North, Lifeguard Manager.

This is the third year Allegheny Health Network has provided the CPR training for the lifeguards.

“This is a big practice day. They have already been certified in their CPR, but this is all about refining their skills, making sure that their depth is perfect, the rhythm and rate is perfect,” said Jean Thompson, Pre-Hospital Business Development Specialist.

This is one of many beaches at Presque Isle that lifeguards are stationed at.

“Our guards go through training every single day that they come out here and on Sundays they go through training like this. This isn’t the only time Allegheny Health Network will be out here going over more specifics of the job,” said North.

There will be a head trauma course with more medical training for the lifeguards on June 14th.

After the training is complete, all beaches at Presque Isle will be open.