“Presque Isle Lights” 2020 moving forward to celebrate upcoming holiday season

The light is still green for “Presque Isle Lights 2020”

Senator Dan Laughlin, along with the Presque Isle Partnership are planning to hold a light display on Presque Isle to celebrate the upcoming season.

Various buildings and arenas in the park will be illuminated with holiday light displays.

People will drive in their cars to see the winter wonderland.

Laughlin says planning is moving ahead at the full speed and Penelec crews should start working later this month.

“Things have been progressing behind the scenes. We have not done much media about it but we had a Zoom meeting today. The lights are getting ordered, and we are just about ready to start fundraising for this event.” Laughlin said.

Sen. Laughlin says they are looking for some corporate sponsors. The display will begin December 5th and will run each week until January 3rd.