‘Presque Isle Lights’ begins Friday night

Starting this Friday night, Presque Isle State Park will light up the State Park for “Presque Isle Lights.”

The annual fundraiser is a drive-thru light show for anybody looking to get into the holiday spirit. The 13-mile loop trail be feature thousands of holiday lights and some stand-alone displays.

The lights will turn on at 6 p.m. starting Friday and run Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 26. Presque Isle State Park will close the gates at 9 p.m.

The lights will be limited on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day because a majority of the staff will be off-duty. For a complete calendar, click HERE.

Admission is free, but Presque Isle will accept drive-thru donations. The full loop takes about 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

