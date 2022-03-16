Crews at Presque Isle State Park are looking forward to a busy and productive next few weeks now that winter is finally turning into spring.

Since it’s getting warmer, now is the time as they will be doing maintenance, repairs and rehabilitation of the Bay.

Before millions of people descend on our prized travel destination, a bit of cleaning and maintenance needs to be done.

“Any of this stuff from this winter that may need replaced or rehabbed due to just general cleanup and landscaping around facilities opening, with the beach house ready to come back on line facilities that were closed in the winter time,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Administrative staff is also busy hiring seasonal staff.

There are two big projects the administration is currently working on, the water line replacement and the park sewage rehab project. These projects are slated to be complete sometime this year.

They also plan on replacing two piers and reconfiguring the marina.

The spring beach walk is always a good way to find out what needs to be done.

“Obviously, Presque Isle is always changing. Everyday the sands move around a little bit, but it’s going to get that snap shot look at what happened over the winter where some of the bigger erosion has happened so we can plan out,” said Greene.

Jon DeMarco with the Presque Isle Partnership said keeping the Bay up to par is great for our community.

“We want to give everybody the best first impression when they come to the park, and the first thing of course is a clean environment. The park is there for us to enjoy and we want to keep it as natural as possible,” said Jon Demarco, Presque Isle Partnership.

Greene also said they will be working on a solar array project this year on Beach 8. That project will have solar canopies that will shade some of the parking area.