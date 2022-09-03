Presque Isle is expecting to see an increase in traffic this Labor Day weekend.

The beaches that will be open include beaches 3, 6, 8 and 11. If there are any changes to this schedule, the signs at the entrance of the park will be updated daily.

A running theme with the beaches of Presque Isle this summer has been lifeguard staffing.

They always do a great job, thanks to their professional training, but their numbers have been dwindling since school kicked off this past week.

“We’ve lost about 70 percent of our guards either to college, water polo, soccer camps, even to high school. Now, some of the local kids who go to Ganon are coming back and helping us out this weekend,” said Bob North, Presque Isle lifeguard manager.

Despite the short staff, the lifeguard manager is confident in the safety of guests and is happy with the number of beaches that will be monitored this weekend.