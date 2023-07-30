The Presque Isle Mind-Body Wellness Center hosted an outdoor market to promote holistic ways to approach one’s own wellness.

That market offering several goods and services including hand-crafted items, health products and different opportunities to receive care offered at the wellness center.

An organizer said that beyond standard services like med-management and therapy, the arts can have unique effects on our mental health that should be taken into consideration.

“We wanted to tie that in and bring all the local arts and craft vendors in that we could because if we’re working with our hands, we’re relaxed, we’re enjoying ourselves, so we wanted to bring everyone together to show wellness comes in all sorts of ways,” said Heather McClenahan, organizer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

McClenahan said the wellness center strives to better the wellness of the entire community.