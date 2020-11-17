Presque Isle now open from the park entrance to the marina crossover; park still without power

Presque Isle State Park has reopened this morning from the park entrance to the marina crossover.

Yesterday, the park was closed due to high wind, flooding and a power outage. Today, the park is partially open to visitors.

Park visitors will be able to access the West Pier, the Marina, and Waterworks area. However, the park is still without power and all restroom facilities are currently closed, according to the DCNR.

Power is expected to be back on by Friday. Click here to stay up to date on Presque Isle’s reopening.