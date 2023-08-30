The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is reminding everyone to pay attention to what beaches will be guarded this holiday weekend.

Beaches 6 and 8 will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Monday, both beaches will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At this time of year, the Lake Erie Lifeguard manager said the lake is rougher than usual so it’s important to stay on the guarded beaches.

“If you’re a non-swimmer, this can be a very, very dangerous place to get in the water, especially when the current is like it is. If you go out there today we have like 3, 4-footers and a current that would easily move you from 2 feet of water to 6 feet of water,” said Bob North, manager of Lake Erie Lifeguard.

North added the number of swimmers on the open beaches is the highest the state park has ever had.