Most people are aware of the many warm weather activities at Presque State Park.

But park officials want the public to know that there are a variety of winter recreational opportunities to come out for as well.

“We have a skilled, educational crew so, they’re offering a variety of things whether it be outdoor hikes or snowshoeing activities. We even have some craft project type of things for kids and families,” said Holly Best, assistant park manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the park will host snow-shoe instruction for beginners and those interested can register online here.