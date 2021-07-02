Presque Isle officials reminding residents to stay safe on beaches during 4th of July weekend

With the high travel expected over the holiday weekend, Presque Isle State Park is expecting many visitors to come celebrate the 4th of July at its beaches.

Swimming is only allowed in the guarded areas at open beaches. Those beaches will be marked with cones and 12ft flag poles with a green, yellow, or red flag attached.

The Lake Erie Lifeguard Manager says for parents or guardians with small children to keep a watchful eye over them.

“They need to be in contact with their children, as far as the waters edge and in the water, individuals that are needing assistance of any type. If they are on the beach, certainly, ask the nearest lifeguard.” said Steve Dunsmore.

Beaches that will be open this weekend include Beach 1, 3, 6, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

