DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Presque Isle on the lookout to recruit lifeguards for 2020

Although summer is over, Presque isle State Park is already on the lookout for next year’s lifeguards.

Recruitment will officially begin in December. An open house will be held on Sunday December 15th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for interested applicants.

If an interested applicant doesn’t have certification, the Presque Isle Lifeguards will also offer a certification course beginning December 7th.

The job of a Lake Erie Lifeguard holds advantages that job candidates can take with them through life.

If you have any questions, you can call Presque Isle State Park at 814-833-0526.