1  of  3
Breaking News
At least four people without a home for Thanksgiving after fire breaks out at Tanglewood Apartments U.S. Marshals: Michael Brown has been arrested Car crashes into side of Panera Bread

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Presque Isle on the lookout to recruit lifeguards for 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Although summer is over, Presque isle State Park is already on the lookout for next year’s lifeguards.

Recruitment will officially begin in December. An open house will be held on Sunday December 15th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for interested applicants.

If an interested applicant doesn’t have certification, the Presque Isle Lifeguards will also offer a certification course beginning December 7th.

The job of a Lake Erie Lifeguard holds advantages that job candidates can take with them through life.

If you have any questions, you can call Presque Isle State Park at 814-833-0526.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar