Presque Isle Partnership announces details for “Presque Isle Lights”

It’ll soon look like Christmas at Presque Isle State Park.

The Presque Isle Partnership announcing “Presque Isle Lights.”

Visitors can take a free self-guided tour of Christmas theme display around the 13-mile park.

“It’s nice and refreshing and makes us very excited to put on an event hat is keeping people from the flu or COVID-19. It keeps people safe.” said Jon DeMarco, Executive Director of Presque Isle Partnership.

The park will light up on select days from December 5th through January 3rd.

To learn more on the times for Presque Isle Lights, you can click here.