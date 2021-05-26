Presque Isle Partnership encouraging visitors to take part in My PI 100 Challenge

The Presque Isle Partnership has a unique way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Presque Isle State Park.

The My PI 100 Challenge asks you to do 100 things that you love on the park.

This could be anything from walking 100 miles, catching 100 fish or taking 100 selfies. This can be done at your own leisure.

Jon DeMarco, Executive Director of the Presque Isle Partnership, says this is also about reconnecting with nature.

“It does not matter what the challenge is. You come up with it and it’s up to you to stick to it. You don’t have to do it 100 times, we just really want you to get out and enjoy the park as much as you possibly can.” DeMarco said.

If you’re interested in signing up for the My PI 100 Challenge, click here for more details.