Presque Isle, Perry Square continue cleanup efforts following this weekend’s wind storm

Parts of our area are still being affected from Saturday’s intense wind storm.

From Presque Isle to Perry Square, crews are hard at work cleaning up debris from the storm.

At Presque Isle State Park, half the park continues to be closed until further notice. High winds and waves caused sand build up and flooding throughout the park, along with several downed trees and power lines.

Penelec has been working to get the power restored.

Over at Perry Square, the string lights and stage decorations were also damaged from the wind and rain.

Along with the damage from the storm, the Christmas tree was also vandalized.

“Well there’s security cameras on buildings, but it’s something we face every year. There’s always vandalism to the tree, so we’re pretty adept at figuring out how to fix everything,” said Dave Tamulonis, events & marketing manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

The staff at the Presque Isle say the plan is to be open in time for Presque Isle Lights on Thursday.