Presque Isle places restricted swimming on Beach 11 due to elevated E. coli bacteria counts

Effective on July 12th at 12 p.m., The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at Presque Isle State Park has released a swimming restriction for Beach 11 due to the elevated Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria counts.

For the safety of the public, Presque Isle State Park performs testing of the swimming waters twice on a weekly basis.

According to the protocol that has been laid out by the Erie County Department of Health, if E. coli counts are exceeding or equal to 1000 CFU per 100 ML of water, then the beach that is tested is posted as restricted swimming.

Currently according to a recent report, the count for Beach 11 is 1,218.

Retesting according to Presque Isle is already being performed and will continue to be performed on a daily basis.

During the time of the swimming restriction, park visitors will not be permitted to enter the water at the affected beach until and E. coli count reaches less than 1000 CFU per 100 ML of water.

Beach areas that are posted under restricted swimming are still open to the public for activities such as sunbathing and other recreational opportunities.

The restriction only affects Beach 11 at this time. Presque Isle has 13 regulated swimming beaches. The remaining beaches are all open and available for swimming.

Visitors are also encouraged to to visit the 13.5 mile paved trail located at Presque Isle which provides scenic views of both Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie.

Presque Isle also encourages activities in the area including fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, bird watching and picnicking.

For additional information call 814-833-7424.