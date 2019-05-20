Presque Isle prepares for beach season

Beach preparation at Presque Isle State Park is officially in full swing as summer quickly approaches.

Maintenance is hard at work this week grooming, raking, and cleaning for this weekend’s beach opening.

There are some safety tips and new additions to be aware of prior to entering the water this season.

Steve Dunsmore, Lake Erie Guard Manager tells us, “Parents and adults that are supervising children certainly keep an eye on them to make sure that you know where they are at all times. The biggest thing is if any adult or child is going to go in the water that they are in front of a life guard in a designated swimming area on the guarded beaches.”

Among the new additions this upcoming season, there is one important for public safety. It’ll be a focal point on the beach.

Dunsmore says, “There is a new life guard tower on beach eight that the public will see. It’s a protoype, the Presque Isle staff along with the DCNR staff and maintenence is one that built it and worked together all winter long to create this prototype.”

As Presque Isle prepares for swim season, one of the most important things they’re teaching their life guards is to keep you safe.

Bob North, Life Guard Manager tells us, “All the guards have already gone through an assesment of their skills and if they’re lacking somewhere they’ll go back and reassess. We’re not going to have them on the chairs unless they pass our assessment.”

The life guards remind us that it is imperative to apply sunscreen, be aware of your surroundings and most importantly be safe and have fun.