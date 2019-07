Beach 11 at Presque Isle State Park will be turned into a Hawaiian paradise for a fundraiser tonight.

The Presque Isle Partnership will hold its first ever Lake Erie Luau on Beach 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A Pittsburgh company that specializes in island luau’s will be providing the live entertainment, such as knife dancers, hula lessons, and more. The band The Groove will also be playing tonight.