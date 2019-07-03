Presque Isle prepares for Fourth of July holiday

Fourth of July is a holiday filled with tradition. For many people around Erie, those traditions include heading to the Peninsula to celebrate, however the water levels at the park remain very high.

Businesses at the Peninsula are preparing for Independence day crowds even with wet conditions.

“Several times a lot of people ask if the water levels are always this high, to which we reply ‘no,'” said Liesl Zeppenfeld, Narrator on the Lady Kate Boat.

Zeppenfeld doesn’t seem too worried about the high water levels. “I don’t really think it will really affect the crowds too much. People are still making the best of it. We still have some pathways marked out for people,” Zeppenfeld said.

Presque Isle Canoe and Boat Livery is making sure all their employees are trained for water and equipment safety. Employees said the water has impacted some of the docks and equipment.

Businesses said they will do their best to make sure everyone is comfortable during the holiday.