Presque Isle preparing lifeguards for busy holiday weekend

Officials at Presque Isle State Park expect large crowds over the holiday weekend.

Steve Dunsmore, manager of the park’s lifeguards, reminds visitors that swimming is only allowed in guarded areas.

Those beaches will be marked with cones and 12-foot flag poles with a green, yellow or red flag attached.

“They need to be within contact with [the flag poles] as far as at the water’s edge and in the water,” said Dunsmore. “Individuals that are needing assistance of any type if they’re on the beach, certainly ask the nearest lifeguard.”

The open beaches this weekend are one, three, six, eight, nine, 10 and 11.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list