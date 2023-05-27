The un-official start to summer is here and rangers at Presque Isle have been preparing for this weekend since last Labor Day.

Matt Greene, the park operations manager for Presque Isle, told us that they are expecting around 2 million people to visit in the next upcoming days.

If you plan on gathering at the park, Greene said its important to stay safe. He reminds park goers to drive 25 miles per hour, use the charcoal receptacles after you’re done grilling and wear sunscreen.

This weekend, the park is giving away free sunscreen as a partnership with Project Melanoma.

“We typically have it at our beaches we put it at the main guard towers – the big new white ones – that we have we have the dispensers there. We have some at the public safety building people can go get sunscreen. It’s one of those things that you don’t really think about until it’s too late kind of deal,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager for Presque Isle State Park.

This weekend Beaches 6, 8, and 11 will have lifeguards and Beach 8 has ADA accommodations with concrete walkways to the water.