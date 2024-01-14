(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Presque Isle State Park is open to the public after being closed temporarily earlier last week.

Representatives from Presque Isle said the park opened to the public once again Sunday at noon.

The biggest downed trees have been successfully moved off roadways, and trails near the entrance are opened

Presque Isle temporarily closed on Wednesday, Jan. 10 to clean up clear debris and downed power lines damaged by strong winds in the area.

There is still equipment spread throughout the park, so be aware of those vehicles, cones and signs that might be put up throughout the peninsula.