Presque Isle receiving $25K grant to help with lighthouse operations

The Presque Isle Light Station will be receiving a $25,000 grant to help with lighthouse operations at Presque Isle State Park.

The grant will allow for the development of a cultural resource management plan for the historic site. A process will be established to aid in the preservation, operation and interpretation of the site.

“The lighthouse has become a beautiful attraction for the park that provides educational and recreational opportunities for our community. This funding will help keep the lighthouse a safe and enjoyable attraction for all who visit,” Rep. Bizzarro stated in a news release. “It gives me great pride to see state investments in our community and I look forward to seeing how the park uses these funds to enhance visitor experiences.”

Funding was awarded via the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program.

Funds will also be used to help fulfill the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ lease agreement requirements.