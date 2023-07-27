Presque Isle State Park is back open after some late night wicked weather.

That weather even injured three people, including a child who suffered a head injury.

The storm cell brought down trees and tree limbs on the peninsula. The damage was all over Presque Isle, but a big tree came down on Beach 8.

Presque Isle was closed for the rest of the evening due to safety concerns.

Presque Isle State Park operations manager, Matt Greene, told us the damage was not severe, but it did cause the Sunset Music Series to cancel early.

“Overall there wasn’t a whole lot of trees that came down. We have had storm events that have had far more tress than just that one. It’s just that it happened and it was involving people in the Beach 8 area,” said Matt Greene, operations manager, Presque Isle State Park.

Greene said the cleanup process was quick and efficient.

“The crew was at it first thing this morning and we had folks in here bright and early before most people were here. They were in there with heavy equipment and saws, getting everything cleaned up and out of the roadways, off the multi purpose trail and the parking lots. We did have some limbs in the parking lots,” said Greene.

Green also said he’s glad it was a quick clean up, especially since we are in the middle of Discover Presque Isle week

“Sweeping and blowing off the multi purpose trails, lots of small debris came down with the winds last night. So small branches small twigs and leaves around there, so we got that cleaned up as we come into this DPI weekend here and make sure things are looking nice.”

Presque Isle State Park reopened at 8:50 a.m. Thursday.