Snow was falling in a hurry for the better part of Tuesday, leaving a mess for drivers on the road, and a challenge for the city streets department who worked to get them cleaned up.

Many have had to deal with slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday afternoon.

JET 24/FOX 66 reporter Matt Mathias was live in the city of Erie, and explained what the roads were like there.

Mathias states snow had been coming down steadily from early Tuesday morning through that afternoon.

At the time, he saw things slow down a bit, and weather looked to take a turn as the night goes on.

Some damages from the wind gusts last week were still visible.

The latest lake effect band of snow hit the city of Erie and other communities on the border of the lake the hardest.

The operations manager of Presque Isle explained the steps they’re taking before another storm hits.

“It’s one of those things where we really have to take a good assessment now, take a good look at what’s out there, what the current conditions are from these last two storms that really happened one right after the other and make sure everything is as safe as it can possibly be, and look at any potential issues that we may be looking at down the road in the next storm,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Mathias also mentioned that Wednesday, Jan. 17, will be a flexible instruction day for all Erie Public School District students. This was due to inclement weather and a growing anticipation for transportation concerns.