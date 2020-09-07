Presque Isle sees a calm Labor Day

It was not a typical Labor Day on the beaches of Presque Isle which seems somehow fitting given the year we’ve had.

We spoke to people who still went down to Presque Isle.

Normally people fill the beaches and host picnics for the holiday, but this year that was certainly not the case.

It was the unofficial end of Summer, but the weather and COVID concerns didn’t keep some people from visiting Presque Isle even if it was for the first time.

“We wanted to try something a little different because we are trying to get the most out of the Summer and this area is beautiful. We enjoyed it yesterday and wanted to come out even though it was a little rainy and just see what it was like. This is her first time seeing some waves and water so she really enjoyed it and we’ll be back,” said Jason Loree, Visiting Presque Isle.

Jake Adcroft, another visitor of Presque Isle, said that it was really awesome and he had no idea that this is what it was like.

“So it wasn’t what I was expecting, but I am really happy being up here,” said Adcroft.

Most people we spoke to said that they came from out of town and that it is nice to have some form of normalcy on this long weekend.

“It’s kind of at the point that if you’re outside you feel pretty safe and it hasn’t really effected us too much. We still had just as much fun as we always do,” said Thomas Ficke, Visiting Presque Isle.

Loree said that they have been stuck at home lately and decided to come out to enjoy Presque Isle. According to Loree, this was a God send.

According to a Presque Isle ranger, none of the pavilions in the park were reserved for Monday.

The beaches will remain open on the weekends as long as the weather permits.