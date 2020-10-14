Presque Isle sees large spike in attendance during pandemic

The beauty of Presque Isle State Park continues to be a remedy for the COVID-19 blues, in what could be record breaking fashion.

This year has seen hundreds of thousands more visitors to the park than in recent year’s past.

Park staff members say the reason why is more than likely the dry summer weather and the lack of other things to do during the economic shutdown.

“The beaches were there for swimming when the pools were closed. It’s always easy to get your family out, have a picnic in a relatively safe manner, hike the trails, get on the beach for a little while. We’ve been seeing those increasing numbers since almost the beginning of the shut down back in March,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager, Presque Isle State Park.

Park attendance in 2020 is already surpassing all of last year, with well over 4 million visitors already.