Presque Isle sees nearly 72,000 visitors this Labor Day weekend

Presque Isle State Park saw fewer visitors this Labor Day weekend than in 2020.

From Saturday to Monday, Presque Isle had 71,943 visitors. This is compared to the 74,124 visitors in 2020, according to park officials.

In late August, Presque Isle announced the extension of swimming season past Labor Day. Beach 8 will remain open and guarded on weekends starting Sept. 11th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also coming up at Presque Isle State Park is the Barber Beast on the Bay.

Last year, the 10-mile obstacle course race went virtual due to COVID-19. This year, the event is back at the park and will take place on Sept. 11. Registration for the event ends at midnight Sept. 7.

