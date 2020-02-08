Presque Isle Snowmobiling Club celebrates 50th anniversary

One Erie club is celebrating the big 5-0! The Presque Isle Snowmobile Club has been in Erie for 50 years now.

Club members all showing up and enjoying the trails the club operates on. Even though the season hasn’t helped with much in the way of snow, the members say they are thankful for this weekend’s weather for their 50th anniversary.

“It’s a family oriented club and we’re trying to bring the younger generation out to appreciate snowmobiles and the wild life you’re going to see when out riding.” said Daryl Busch, the president of the Presque Isle Snowmobile Club.

“It brings tears to my eyes to see what we have here now and the fact that all the clubs in the area are working together.” said Richard West, the founding member of the Presque Isle Snowmobiling Club.

If you are interested in becoming a member, you can head over to the Presque Isle Snowmobiling Club website for more