As the holiday comes to a close, Presque Isle looks to clean up after the crowds of people visiting.

Waste bins are located all around the park, but trash doesn’t always make its way into the bags.

Presque Isle officials are asking all park visitors to hold themselves and others accountable. With a leave-no-trace policy, that stresses leaving the beach in better shape than they found it.

With the amount of travelers visiting over the weekend, rangers say it’s more difficult to manage littering.

Parents say that educating their kids about keeping the environment clean is important.

“Learn it better than when you found it, and we try to instill that in them with all things is to take care of the things we have and to be a good witness to help others do the same. So that future generations, they’ll have something for themselves,” said Cameron Atha, Corry resident.

Park goers are encouraged to pick up trash, even if it’s not yours. Bring a trash bag and supplies to take care of your garbage. They tell visitors to “pack it in, and pack it out.”

After a holiday weekend visit to the beach, Presque Isle staff members are reminding people to clean up after themselves on the beaches to make the environment better for everyone.

“If you come upon an area that’s littered or where people are acting disrespectfully, that’s going to give you a bad feeling about visiting Presque Isle,” said Anne Desarro, environmental education supervisor. “So with the number of visitors that we have, we encourage everybody to be good stewards to the park so everybody has a great time.”

The adopt-a-beach program at Presque Isle is hosting a beach clean-up on Saturday July 21 for those wanting to help keep the park clean.