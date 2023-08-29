Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Presque Isle State Park beach is now closed for the rest of the swimming season.

Beach 11 has been closed down, according to the Erie County Department of Health. The season runs from the Saturday before Memorial Day until Labor Day.

The beach was previously on a restricted swimming notice due to the high E. coli levels. Beach water is sampled two times a week and taken back for tests in compliance with Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations.

Check the updated Presque Isle map on current beach and algal bloom advisories below:

To learn more about current advisories or E. coli, you can contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700, the Presque Isle State Park Office at 814-833-7424 or visit the CDC’s information page.