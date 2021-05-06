Presque Isle State Park celebrating 100th anniversary with year-long celebration

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The park was founded in May 1921, just the second state park in Pennsylvania.

Presque Isle will be celebrating with a year-long celebration from historic exhibits to activities in the park for the whole family.

All events will be posted on the DCNR’s calendar you can find here.

For many years JET 24 and FOX 66 have been the only Erie TV stations to share Erie’s crown jewel of natural resources every week, through our series called PI-365 and Day at the Beach.

As Presque Isle launches a year-long celebration of its 100th year as a state park, we are honoring that celebration by rebranding our weekly reports now to be called Presque Isle 100.

Throughout the month of May, we will feature a series of reports called “Presque Isle 100: 13,000 years in the making.”

All of the content will be posted right here on YourErie.com.