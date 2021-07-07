Presque Isle State Park cleaning up after Fourth of July

The Fourth of July brought many visitors to Presque Isle State Park. However, not everyone is cleaning up when they leave the park.

The beaches were in need of some cleanup after the holiday weekend.

Park staff remind the community how important it is for visitors to leave no trace on the beaches and to throw away any trash.

Lifeguard manager Bob North said all park staff, including maintenance crews, put in a lot of time to keep the park clean.

“Our maintenance crew is just tremendous about getting out here, getting not only the beaches clean, but the roads and the multipurpose trail,” North said. “We make a big effort to keep the park clean. It’s our park, and we want to keep it nice and clean.”

Despite that hard work, it’s also the visitors’ obligation to leave the park how they found it.

