Presque Isle State Park closed due to storm damage

Friday’s stormy weather has forced crews to close Presque Isle State Park.

Crews have been busy as several trees fell onto power lines. There was also significant erosion and high water. Crews will have a busy night as many people’s fun Memorial Day weekend plans have been washed away.

Cheryl McKimm was planning to set up a tent at Sara’s Campground and walk around the park.

“I love Presque Isle park. I was planning on going out there. As a matter of fact, I just tried to but the gate was closed.” McKimm said.

The bad weather was also taking a hit on businesses, especially on Memorial Day Weekend. The lines were not long at Sara’s Restaurant.

“It’s definitely one of our bigger weekends. It’s good to be able to be busy this weekend. We get a lot of locals and tourists come down, a lot of people still think we don’t open until Memorial Day, so it’s a big weekend for us. We will make the best of it.” said Nathan Reichel.

Despite the bad weather, Sara’s Restaurant can use this time to train employees.

“It’s really good for training. We can go over the register program with all the newer employees. We have been hiring as much as we can.” Reichel said. “We just want to make sure that when the weather is great that we’re ready to help out as many customers as possible.”

Not everyone is letting the weather put a damper on their fun. We caught up with a group of friends who still got the chance to surf.

“We were excited. We were able to check this out and this was sick, you know? The waves were pretty good. It would have been sick to go down there, but it is whatever, we’ll take it.” said Ardem Schedt.

Park officials say a beach warning remains in effect through Saturday afternoon.

The park will be closed until Saturday and crews will be working through the night to clean up and assess the damage.