Presque Isle State Park closed due to storm damage

Presque Isle State Park has been closed due to Friday’s inclement weather, park officials confirmed to JET 24 Action News.

According to reports from Park Operations Manager Matt Greene, the roads are blocked, there are several trees down into power lines as well as significant erosion and high water.

A beach warning remains in effect through Saturday afternoon.

The park will be closed until Saturday with crews working through the night to clean up and assess the damage.

