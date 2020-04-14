Presque Isle State Park closed to public as crews work to clean up damage caused by high winds

Crews at Presque Isle State Park are hard at work trying to clean up the damage that swept through the area from Monday’s harsh weather conditions.

It is a beautiful sunny afternoon, which for many would mean a perfect day to get out and go for a walk or bike ride, but right now Presque Isle is not an option.

Debris from the harsh winds has littered the roadways and sidewalks throughout the park, but the clean up from this storm will take a little longer than usual due to the limited staff working in light of COVID-19.

According to park officials, typically there would be an additional 30 people helping get the branches off the roads and clearing debris.

Right now, the park is also seeing record high water levels. For example, the water level is currently 11 inches higher than it was last April, which was already a new set record.

The park explained that they are working as fast as they can to get this all cleaned up with hopes of reopening a portion of the park from the entrance to Swan Lake, just West of the ranger station, around noon today.

The rest of the park is expected to open Wednesday.