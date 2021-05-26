Presque Isle State Park crews to begin sand replenishment next week

Crews at Presque Isle State Park will being to replenish sand in the next couple of weeks.

Park officials say they will focus on the most eroded areas first. This includes Mill Road Area, Beach 5 and 6.

In total, they will move about 100,000 cubic yards of sand on the peninsula.

“So, that sand is moving places and that sand is going to get redistributed this year, but we are encouraged by the lower water levels from this year.” said Matt Greene.

Earlier this year, the park received $1.5 million for sand reallocation from the state.