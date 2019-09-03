Presque Isle State Park extends swimming on Beach 8 for two more weekends following Labor Day

Summer has been extended just a little bit longer in Erie.

Presque Isle State Park Officials have announced they will be extending swimming on Beach 8 for the two weekends following Labor Day.

Weather permitting, Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) will be guarded and open for swimming on Saturday’s and Sunday’s for the next two weekends, September 7, 8, 14, and 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, Beach 8 concessions will remain open during those times. Signs at the park entrance will display daily updated information on what beaches are guarded.

Lagoon by Pontoon boat rides have also been extended for two more weekends. Weather permitting, the free pontoon interpretive program will be running Saturday’s and Sunday’s, September 7, 8, 14, and 15.

Rides will take place at their regularly schedules times, 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sign up begins 30 minutes before any scheduled ride. All Lagoon by Pontoon rides are free and on a first come, first serve basis. All participants must be present to sign up.