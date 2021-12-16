Presque Isle State Park fully open following weekend windstorm

Presque Isle State Park is fully open to the public since some areas were blocked off due to damage from the windstorm on Saturday night.

The park, along with the Christmas lights, are back open. Before you go there, there are a few safety precautions in place to be aware of.

The park is fully open after being closed and partially open since Saturday due to high winds and waves causing damage and flooding to the park. During the week, crews were making progress. They were restoring power and cleaning up fallen trees as well as power lines.

“We finished opening up the last of the roadways at this point. We intended to get everything opened up so Presque Isle Lights could go on tonight.” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager at Presque Isle.

Since the power was out, the Christmas lights at the park have not been lit. But, since the park is open, the annual event will return Thursday night.

“Penelec was able to restore power to those buildings and areas where they power a lot of our lights.” said Jon DeMarco, Executive Director of the Presque Isle Partnership.

Even though the park is fully open, there are still some leftover water in the areas of the park from the wind storm.

“There is a traffic control device back there making sure that vehicles go through there one lane at a time, so that should be plenty good and plenty safe.” Greene said.

For those that wanted to see the Christmas lights while the park was closed, Presque Isle Partnership is adding two days to replace the two days they missed from not having the lights. The days of December 29th and December 30th.