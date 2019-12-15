Breaking News
Presque Isle State Park hiring lifeguards for summer season

If you are looking for a new job, Presque Isle State Park is hiring life guards.

Applicants took a walk through the facility and were able to speak to supervisors about the position. These lifeguards will be hired for the summer 2020 season. Supervisiors said that the perfect candidate will be an above average swimmer and a well-rounded swimmer.

“The overall responsibility is public safety,” said Drew Dunsmore, Lake Erie Lifeguard Supervisor. “You are going to be dealing with the public medical emergencies and rescues.”

55 life guards are on staff each season.

