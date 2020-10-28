Presque Isle State Park holds annual Fall Beach Walk

The annual Fall Beach Walk at Presque Isle State Park took place today.

There’s normally a beach walk in the Fall and Spring. The goal is to locate significant erosion along the shoreline.

The information gathered during today’s walk will be used by the army corps of engineers, who was also on the walk, to evaluate the need for sand replenishment in the year.

They noted where sand was placed at the beginning of the Summer season.

The group then took in data to show how far and where the sand moved.

Park Manager Matt Greene said that there has been some hot spots with significant erosion due to a lack of lake ice.

“We’re here to access kind of how the sand is moved, how the beaches responded from the storms that we’ve had,” said Weston Cross, Engineer for Army Corps of Engineers.

“As far from the nourishment project goes, it’s really kind of COVID friendly already,” said Matt Green, Manager of Park Operations.

Cross went on to say that the 2020 Nourishment Program has been the largest program they’ve done since the construction of Breakwaters back in 1993.

As for high waters, Greene said that they are anticipating another year of it, but not record breaking levels.