Presque Isle State Park holds annual regulated deer hunt

It is open hunting at Presque Isle State Park as they try to regulate the Penninsula’s deer population.

During December 8th and 9th the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is holding its annual regulated deer hunt.

Park officials said that when there are too many deer, this can cause degradation of the park habitat.

Because there is limited space on the Peninsula, they like to keep the deer population at about 20.

On each day of the hunt, up to 85 hunters are allowed in the park.

“With this number of hunters as long as they take between this special hunt and our archery season, if they take about five deer a season that will maintain this population, and then we will always have nice healthy animals,” said Holly Best, Presque Isle State Park.

Park officials said that six antlerless deer were taken on December 8th.

