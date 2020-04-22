Presque Isle State Park holds beach walk

It has been hard to take a walk on the beaches this week with the high water closings.

That is what a group of experts did, they set out to determine how damage old man winter caused this year.

Mother nature is causing a shift in direction when it comes to how 3.2 million dollars in funding for sand replenishment will be spent.

A combination of record high water levels and a warmer winter is leading to a record year for erosion.

“The erosion is concerning, but it’s not unexpected though,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager at Presque Isle State Park.

This marks a change in the way Presque Isle State Park will replenish sand this year.

“We’re really looking at infrastructure protection because we are eroded so far back we are in danger of getting into roadways or possibly in the pavilion areas,” said Greene.

Experts from the Army Corps of Engineers will now go back and do a full design of where sand is needed at the park.

“Find out the areas that will take our more dunes, cut out more tree life and most likely to cut into established infrastructure. Those will be the higher priority areas,” said Weston Cross, Coastal Geologist for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The high waters have caused Presque Isle to close. When looking towards the future months, it may cause a change to beach operations.

“We want to keep everything opened as much as we can especially during the pandemic so people can get out and recreate, but we are going to have to get a little bit creative with where we put guards, where we have swimming in bigger areas,” said Greene.

Hundreds of volunteers typically are helping with clean up this time of year.

Green explained that due to COVID-19 that’s been canceled, but is hoping once the stay at home order is lifted to have some form of volunteer clean up following safety guidelines.

The Army Corps Geologists explained that design for the sand replenishment should be made within the next week.